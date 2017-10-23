Steve Bannon Drops Milo - but Hangs With Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson at the CA GOP Convention

“Dead to me”

Palmer Luckey, Chuck C. Johnson and Steve Bannon pose with white power signs at the California GOP convention

Buzzfeed is reporting today that former White House “chief strategist” Stephen Bannon has decided he can no longer work with race-baiting creepazoid Milo Yiannopoulos, after the revelations of his connections to white supremacists and neo-Nazis emerged.

Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon has told multiple people that he will never work with Milo Yiannopoulos again in the aftermath of a BuzzFeed News exposé linking Breitbart’s former tech editor to white nationalists, BuzzFeed News has learned. Yiannopoulos, Bannon told at least one acquaintance, is “dead to me.” But members of the Mercer family, Bannon’s and Yiannopoulos’s key, shared patrons and partners on the new right, have not signaled whether they will continue to bankroll the controversial culture warrior. Their decision may shed light on the extent to which the hedge fund billionaires are motivated by the raw ethnonationalist politics a cache of leaked documents related to Yiannopoulos and Breitbart revealed. […] BuzzFeed News’s story demonstrated that Breitbart, which the Mercers partly own, ran numerous stories that were conceived and coedited by white nationalists. The central figure in this effort was Yiannopoulos, who, the story revealed, once sang “America the Beautiful” in a karaoke bar as a crowd, including the white nationalist Richard Spencer, gave Nazi salutes. According to half a dozen people in Bannon’s orbit, the story’s revelations were enough to push the brawling former White House chief strategist to disavow Yiannopoulos, telling those close to him that there will never be a place for him at Breitbart again. (Yiannopoulos resigned from the site in February 2017, after a video surfaced in which he appeared to condone pedophilia. After Bannon left the government in August, Yiannopoulos had told friends that he expected to be rehired.)

But before you conclude that Bannon had an actual attack of scruples, please note the photograph above, because it shows him posing with none other than Holocaust denier/white supremacist Chuck C. Johnson — arguably an even more blatantly hateful racist than Yiannopoulos. Johnson (who is NOT ME) has written articles for white supremacist sites, raised money for neo-Nazis, made numerous disgusting racist comments, and has been permanently banned from Twitter for these and other reasons. (He’s also a stalker, a Birther, a homophobe and a misogynist, by the way. He’s the full right wing package.)

In the photo, Chuck and his pal Palmer Luckey are displaying the now-familiar “ironic” white power hand sign that they like to pretend is just an innocuous “OK” symbol.

This picture was taken at the official California Republican Party Convention last night — in case you had any remaining doubt about where the Republican Party stands in 2017.