Video: Sen. Bob Corker’s Scathing Comments on Trump: “He Debases Our Country”

YouTube

Sen. Bob Corker, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, went on ABC’s Good Morning America today and doubled down on his recent scathing comments about our awful Narcissist in Chief. Corker is a Republican who supported Trump, but he increasingly sounds like someone who’s almost ready to openly advocate impeachment.

CNN followed this up with another interview in which Corker makes it extremely clear that he considers Trump to be a pathological liar who “debases our country.”

YouTube

When asked, “Is the president a liar?” Corker responds, “The president has great difficulty with the truth.” Pretty sure that’s a “yes.”

Corker says Trump is not a role model for young people, and when his administration is over, “the debasement of our nation is what he’ll be remembered for.”

Watch this CNN interview, because Corker emphasizes that he’s not just talking off the cuff; he’s thought about these issues extensively and would never support Trump again. This guy is done with Trump. We need more Republicans to get to this point, because every day Trump remains in office he does more damage.