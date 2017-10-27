Trump and the GOP Are Promoting a Completely Fake “Clinton Scandal,” and Trump’s Son Is Pushing a Conspiracy Site

Here’s the best explainer I’ve seen today on the Trump gang’s latest attempt (eagerly abetted by right wing media) to muddy the waters of the Russia investigation, and flip the narrative to try to implicate … yes, you guessed it … Hillary Clinton instead.

Brian Beutler does a great job here of laying out The Makings of a GOP Pseudo-Scandal.

This week, House Republicans launched two joint investigations, spanning three congressional committees, aimed at sowing confusion about the nature of Russian influence over last year’s election. This isn’t liberal gloss on a series of news developments that muddy a clean scandal ensnaring President Donald Trump. Rather, it describes a documentable, partisan effort to use the levers of government to confuse the public about a foreign conspiracy—the subject of a federal criminal investigation—to bolster President Donald Trump’s campaign and sabotage his rivals.

Read it all — it’s the usual fake right wing scandal-mongering we’ve all seen so many times before, but for some reason the mainstream press keeps chasing this imaginary squirrel every time it shows its bushy imaginary tail.

And just for laughs, here’s Donald Trump’s white nationalist son, citing an anonymous writer at the ludicrous conspiracy website ZeroHedge with a ridiculous story that tries to spin nothing into something.