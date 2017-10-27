BREAKING: First Charges Filed in Mueller Investigation

Here we go, folks. A lot of people didn’t expect things to happen this soon, but… CNN is reporting tonight: First charges filed in Mueller investigation.

Washington (CNN) — A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.

The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are.A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.