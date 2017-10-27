A Fantastic New Song From Jacob Collier & Becca Stevens: “Bathtub”

YouTube

Created over the course of one year - writing, recording, rhythmic water splashing, back garden dancemove choreographing, thousands of stop motion photographs, and much laughter - Jacob Collier and Becca Stevens bring you a collaborative journey into the BATHTUB.

Written, performed and directed by Jacob Collier & Becca Stevens.

Engineered / produced / video editing by Jacob Collier.

Filmed in (and around) Jacob’s family home.

LYRICS:

I am the galaxy

I feed the universe

Within all the atoms.

I am Regina

I move the waters

Of infinity.

I deal in stardust (We love it! We love!)

I dance with time

I feel the movement

Of everything divine. (We love it!)

Shout if you feel me

You’ve been living your whole life knowing nothin’ ‘bout me.

Now that you know that

I’ve been giving you all the love that you want from me

Rise up the mountains

Cause you know that there’s nothin’ ‘bout you makes you different from me

And as you reach outside yourself you will find me.

You light the sun above

You turn the moon around

Designing all the seasons.

And when the stars of love

Are what I’m thinking of

I’ll see you there.

I deal in music

I dance with rhyme

I feel the movement

And everything is mine.

CHORUS

I am Regina

I move the waters

Within all the atoms

And the eaves.

