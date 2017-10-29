Roger Stone and Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson: Peas in a Putrid Pod

Stone threatens to sue Twitter

Long time Donald Trump crony Roger Stone was permanently banned from Twitter yesterday after a series of ugly, threatening and racist tweets directed at CNN hosts.

When I heard the news, I noted that even though Stone loves to bash Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson, in reality they could be clones of each other:

Stone likes to bash Chuck Johnson, but they’re really indistinguishable in terms of ideology and personality. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 29, 2017

Now both Roger and Chuck are permanently suspended from Twitter. And I also noted that right wing hate spewers always freak out when they lose their Twitter accounts because they realize how important the social network is to their nasty agenda:

That tendency shows how important Twitter is to their twisted agenda. It’s one of their primary propaganda channels & losing it hurts them. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 29, 2017

Well, today we see another way in which Roger Stone and Chuck C. Johnson (who is NOT ME) are peas in a putrid pod: like Chuck, Stone is now threatening to sue Twitter.

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone Jr. said he will sue Twitter in response to the company banning him from the platform. “I have retained one of the best telecommunications lawyers in the country and will be bringing a legal action against Twitter over the suspension of my account,” he told TheWrap. “The battle for free speech has just begun.”

Anyone want to bet this “lawsuit” never materializes?