Another Great Solo Video From the Tallest Man on Earth: “I’m a Stranger Now”

“I’m a Stranger Now” is the seventh episode of The Light in Demos, a video project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.

Lyrics:

when every wind is an afterlife out here

what language do you dream in when you’re drunk?

and feel just like a map of where you’ve been

and all the smoke and mirrors you’ve hung

if only this one held the answer to the aching of our hearts

a little drop of poison in the rain

a little drop of madness in my heart

it’s nothing but now nothing is in it’s way

look nervously at things that come apart

if only this one held the answer to

our loneliness and all

through days we love through days we disappear

to go for all the things behind a cloud

I’m a stranger now

and where will I undress to disappear

to go for all the things I’m here to find

I’m a stranger now

from ocean to the valley to the skin

I mumble to myself and miss your call

I run around but look for you within

the little stir of hope into it all

If only this one held the answer to the loneliness and all

through days we love through days we disappear

to go for all the things behind a cloud

I’m a stranger now

and where will I undress to disappear

to go for all the things I’m here to find

I’m a stranger now

a little drop of madness in the rain

a little drop of madness in my heart

it’s nothing but will nothing grow away

look nervously at things that come apart

if only this one held the answer to

our loneliness and all

through days we love through days we disappear

to go for all the things behind a cloud

we are strangers now

and where will we undress to disappear

to go for all the things we’re here to find

we are strangers now