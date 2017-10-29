 

Another Great Solo Video From the Tallest Man on Earth: “I’m a Stranger Now”

Spoiler: he’s not really the tallest man on Earth
“I’m a Stranger Now” is the seventh episode of The Light in Demos, a video project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.

Lyrics:

when every wind is an afterlife out here
what language do you dream in when you’re drunk?
and feel just like a map of where you’ve been
and all the smoke and mirrors you’ve hung

if only this one held the answer to the aching of our hearts

a little drop of poison in the rain
a little drop of madness in my heart
it’s nothing but now nothing is in it’s way
look nervously at things that come apart

if only this one held the answer to
our loneliness and all

through days we love through days we disappear
to go for all the things behind a cloud
I’m a stranger now
and where will I undress to disappear
to go for all the things I’m here to find
I’m a stranger now

from ocean to the valley to the skin
I mumble to myself and miss your call
I run around but look for you within
the little stir of hope into it all

If only this one held the answer to the loneliness and all

through days we love through days we disappear
to go for all the things behind a cloud
I’m a stranger now
and where will I undress to disappear
to go for all the things I’m here to find
I’m a stranger now

a little drop of madness in the rain
a little drop of madness in my heart
it’s nothing but will nothing grow away
look nervously at things that come apart

if only this one held the answer to
our loneliness and all

through days we love through days we disappear
to go for all the things behind a cloud
we are strangers now
and where will we undress to disappear
to go for all the things we’re here to find
we are strangers now

