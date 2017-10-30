Trump’s Former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Indicted
It was reported months ago that this indictment was imminent, and today it became a reality.
JUST IN: Special counsel’s indictment of Manafort and Gates contains 12 charges, including conspiracy against the United States. pic.twitter.com/6LXX7fkZVw
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 30, 2017
Paul Manafort is charged with laundering millions of dollars paid to him by pro-Russia Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych, among others.
This is who Donald Trump hired to “Make America Great Again.” Trump’s relationship with Manafort goes back decades, and he’s now in a position to cut a deal with prosecutors.
So what’s on Trump’s alleged mind this morning?
Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK’d!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
But wait… there’s more:
BREAKING: Former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopolous has pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents. pic.twitter.com/tIeORfbQ6g
— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 30, 2017
Papadopolous pleaded GUILTY to making false statements to FBI about his contacts with foreign nationals w/ ties to senior Russian officials pic.twitter.com/KrwB9OakjR
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 30, 2017
Charges for Trump campaign advisor George Papadopolous show he knew he was working with Russians against Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/O9TCTcMIDt
— Militia DEATHeridge (@MaryEmilyOHara) October 30, 2017