 

Trump’s Former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Indicted

386
Politics
4

It was reported months ago that this indictment was imminent, and today it became a reality.

Paul Manafort is charged with laundering millions of dollars paid to him by pro-Russia Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych, among others.

This is who Donald Trump hired to “Make America Great Again.” Trump’s relationship with Manafort goes back decades, and he’s now in a position to cut a deal with prosecutors.

So what’s on Trump’s alleged mind this morning?

UPDATE at 10/30/17 7:23:54 am by Charles Johnson

But wait… there’s more:

UPDATE at 10/30/17 7:58:33 am by Charles Johnson
