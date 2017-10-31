Stephen Colbert: ‘Tis the Season for Treason: A Very Mueller Christmas (As Trump Rants Crazily)
The three kings came bearing gold, frankincense, and myrrh; but only jolly ol’ Robert Mueller could bring charges to Manafort, King, and Papadopoulos.
Meanwhile … on Twitter, Donald Trump is raging and ranting and lying like, well, like he always does.
The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was “no collusion” and events mentioned took place long before he…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
….came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm. What he know about Crooked Dems is….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
….earth shattering. He and his brother could Drain The Swamp, which would be yet another campaign promise fulfilled. Fake News weak!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017