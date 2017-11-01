Hilarious! Stephen Colbert’s Papadopoulos Monologue-Opoulos
One good thing (probably the only good thing) about Donald Trump’s presidency is that he’s ushered in a golden era of comedy, by making it super easy for people like Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers to puncture his narcissistic dishonesty.
Stephen is still “muell”-ing over the three Trump campaign operatives facing indictments from Robert Mueller, especially the one who might have been wearing a wire, George Papadopoulos.