WaPo-ABC Poll: Nearly Half of Americans Believe Donald Trump Is Probably a Criminal

Our criminal president

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll has some pretty stunning results that aren’t going to make our so-called president happy: nearly half of Americans think Trump committed a crime during the 2016 campaign.

Other interesting findings: a majority approves of Robert Mueller’s investigation, most believe Trump isn’t cooperating, and most believe the alleged wrongdoing doesn’t end at Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos.

A 58 percent majority say they approve of Mueller’s handling of the investigation while 28 percent say they disapprove, the Post-ABC poll finds. People’s views depend in large part on their political leanings, but overall, Americans are generally inclined to trust Mueller and the case he has made so far. Meanwhile, fewer than 4 in 10 Americans say they believe Trump is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation, while about half believe he is not.

Just in: pedestrians in Washington DC report hearing a series of blood-curdling screams coming from the direction of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue tonight.