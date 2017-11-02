The Bob Cesca Show: Singularity of Madness
Humor • Views: 1,298
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Singularity of Madness: Not Safe For Work; Jacki Schechner is here today; Donna Brazile’s bombshell about Hillary, Bernie and the DNC; Ordinary political strategy framed as ‘rigging’; The White House keeps contradicting Trump; Amazing revelations about the White House’s reaction to Russia indictments; The death penalty and terrorists; Jeff Sessions lied about Russia again; and much more. Go shopping until you’re dropping using our TARGET LINK and our eBAY LINK.