At Least 20 Dead and 30 Injured in Texas Church Shooting
At least 20 people were killed and 30 injured in a Texas church shooting Sunday morning, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
The alleged shooter is dead, and it appears there is no longer an active threat at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, police told ABC News.
And as Republican politicians start doing their usual revolting song and dance, I just have one comment to make.
This “thoughts and prayers” bullshit is disgusting. It’s just a way for these corrupt NRA-owned GOPers to look pious while doing NOTHING.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 5, 2017