The Bob Cesca Show: Don and Mike
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Don And Mike: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; Stubbville; Rand Paul’s Harrowing Lawn Fracas; Republicans might not have the votes to pass tax cuts; Another gun massacre in Texas; The AR15 and Mass Shootings; Mental health and background checks; Trump embarrasses America while visiting Japan and South Korea; Trump on Chicago gun violence; Mike Flynn and Son Next on the Indictment List; Carter Page is a glitchy mess; Don Junior and the Russian lawyer; Wilbur Ross under scrutiny for business ties; and much more.