Video: British Journalist Gary Younge Shows How to Deal With Nazi Leader Richard Spencer
American journalists should watch how British Channel 4’s Gary Younge deals with white supremacist Richard Spencer and take it to heart. This is how Nazis should be treated, not with deference and both-sidesism, but as hateful dim-witted creatures who should simply be shunned.
On a personal journey across white America, writer Gary Younge came face to face with alt-right leader Richard Spencer @Channel4 Thurs 10pm pic.twitter.com/25f0gHWmjO
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 7, 2017