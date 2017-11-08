Twitter “Verifies” Charlottesville Nazi Rally Organizer Jason Kessler

So today, this happened on Twitter: they awarded their “verified” checkmark to white supremacist dirtbag Jason Kessler, who organized the Nazi rally in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, killed when one of the rally attendees drove a car at high speed directly into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Shortly after the disastrous hate rally, Kessler signed on to Twitter and wrote, “Heather Heyer was a fat, disgusting Communist. Communists have killed 94 million. Looks like it was payback time.” The tweet included a link to neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

And now he’s verified by Twitter, and gloating about it.

.@jack @TwitterSafety Just wondering if you folks realize that when you do things like this, a whole lot of people feel like you just spit in their faces? pic.twitter.com/FtGXna3dZG — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 9, 2017

Twitter says the verified checkmark is not a sign of approval by Twitter, and is intended to let people know an account of “public interest” is authentic. But it’s no secret that many people see it as a status symbol and consider it to be a mark of quality. And now one of the most vile people in this country has one.

This isn’t the first time Twitter has verified an outright Nazi/white supremacist, either. They’ve also verified Nazi leader Richard Spencer, “alt-right” clown “BakedAlaska,” and racist conspiracy peddler Mike Cernovich. Oh, and let’s not forget the king of ugly conspiracy theories: Alex Jones.

This outrageous decision comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made public statements vowing to enforce their rules better, do more to prevent harassment and hate speech, and institute more transparency.

What can you even say at this point?

