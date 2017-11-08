 

Twitter “Verifies” Nazi Rally Organizer Jason Kessler

262
Internet • Views: 2,177
3

So today, this happened on Twitter: they awarded their “verified” checkmark to white supremacist dirtbag Jason Kessler, who organized the Nazi rally in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, killed when one of the rally attendees drove a car at high speed directly into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Shortly after the disastrous hate rally, Kessler signed on to Twitter and wrote, “Heather Heyer was a fat, disgusting Communist. Communists have killed 94 million. Looks like it was payback time.” The tweet included a link to neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

And now he’s verified by Twitter, and gloating about it.

ReplyReply w/ QuoteImage

Twitter says the verified checkmark is not a sign of approval by Twitter, and is intended to let people know an account of “public interest” is authentic. But it’s no secret that many people see it as a status symbol and consider it to be a mark of quality. And now one of the most vile people in this country has one.

This isn’t the first time Twitter has verified an outright Nazi/white supremacist, either. They’ve also verified Nazi leader Richard Spencer, “alt-right” clown “BakedAlaska,” and racist conspiracy peddler Mike Cernovich. Oh, and let’s not forget the king of ugly conspiracy theories: Alex Jones.

This outrageous decision comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made public statements vowing to enforce their rules better, do more to prevent harassment and hate speech, and institute more transparency.

What can you even say at this point?

Also see
Twitter Verifies Charlottesville Rally Boss Jason Kessler, Who Called Slain Protester’s Death ‘Payback Time’ Jason Kessler | Southern Poverty Law Center

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Tune-Yards - Look at Your Hands (Official Video) 'Look at Your Hands' by Tune-Yards. New album 'I can feel you creep into my private life' is released January 19th 2018: smarturl.it Video by Michael SpeedFootage by Marisa Gesualdi & Jennifer SommerAdditional photos by Nate Brenner, Ginger Fierstein ...
Thanos
3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Views: 51 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Beck Performing ‘Up All Night’ Live on KCRW Watch / Listen to the full session here: kcrw.com Beck has always been a chameleon and his latest Colors finds him returning to the incredibly upbeat songs that drove earlier albums like Odelay and Guero. This performance, recorded at ...
Thanos
3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Views: 58 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Thundercat Performs ‘Them Changes’ With Jon Batiste & Stay Human Bass-man and musical wunderkind Thundercat sits in with the Late Show house band to perform this track off his latest album 'Drunk.' Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel HERE: bit.lyFor more content from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", ...
Thanos
3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Views: 52 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Andrew Bird & St Vincent Soirée De Poche #9 | Subscribe for more: bit.ly Shot in Paris in April 2009 Setlist: Part 1 - Andrew Bird00:53 - Effigy05:29 - Tenuousness09:04 - Natural Disasters Part 2 - St Vincent & Andrew Bird (from 15:00)16:00 - What Me Worry22:27 - ...
Thanos
3 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 247 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Portugal. the Man - Live in the Moment (Official Video) portugaltheman.com "Live In The Moment" Official Video WOODSTOCK available now!atlantic.lnk.to Follow Portugal. The ManWebsite: portugaltheman.comFB: facebook.com IG: instagram.comTW: @portugaltheman?lang=enSC: SoundCloudYT: youtube.comTumblr: portugaltheman.tumblr.com CREDITS BAND MEMBERSJohn Gourley, Zachary Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Jason Sechrist, Zoe Manville, Eric Howk LABELAtlantic Records BAND ...
Thanos
3 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 324 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
What to Know About the GOP Tax Plan if You Have Kids"High income families win." Currently, taxpayers can claim a $4,050 personal exemption for themselves, their spouse and each dependent. That will no longer exist if this proposal moves forward. So even with the new benefits for families, some larger families ...
Thanos
4 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 318 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
GOP Tax Plan Proposes Cutting Medical Deduction for Seniors Killing the medical tax deduction Tucked into the GOP tax bill released on Thursday is a proposal that would hurt older adults, the sick and disabled, as well as the family members who help pay for their care. House ...
Thanos
4 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 623 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 27 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
(2) Folk Alley Sessions: Birds of Chicago - ‘Good Dream’ Folk Alley Sessions: Birds of Chicago perform "Good Dream" Allison Russell - vocalsJT Nero - acoustic guitar, harmony vocalsJoel Schwartz - electric guitarChris Merrill - bass Recorded in Beehive Productions Studio in Saranac Lake, NY in January, 2016 More ...
Thanos
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 349 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Crystal Rose - Come AliveMore: Crystal Rose
Thanos
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 345 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Photo Essay: Houston’s Buffalo Bayou Park Recovers From Harvey
jaunte
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 278 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs