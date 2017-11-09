 

GOP Senate Nominee (And Far Right Religious/Homophobic “Culture Warrior”) Roy Moore Accused of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year Old Girl

478
Politics • Views: 3,705
3

How surprised am I by this?

If I had to quantify it, I’d say, not one fcking bit.

Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore.

It was early 1979 and Moore — now the Republican nominee in Alabama for a U.S. Senate seat — was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. He struck up a conversation, Corfman and her mother say, and offered to watch the girl while her mother went inside for a child custody hearing.

“He said, ‘Oh, you don’t want her to go in there and hear all that. I’ll stay out here with her,’ ” says Corfman’s mother, Nancy Wells, 71. “I thought, how nice for him to want to take care of my little girl.” 

Alone with Corfman, Moore chatted with her and asked for her phone number, she says. Days later, she says, he picked her up around the corner from her house in Gadsden, drove her about 30 minutes to his home in the woods, told her how pretty she was and kissed her. On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear. 

And it isn’t just one, either.

Aside from Corfman, three other women interviewed by The Washington Post in recent weeks say Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s, episodes they say they found flattering at the time, but troubling as they got older. None of the women say that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
White Nationalist Spotted at Kris Kobach for Governor Fundraiser in Washington, D.C. Less than two weeks after citing holocaust denier and racist Peter Gemma in his Breitbart column, Kobach held a fundraiser in Washington, D.C, for his Kansas gubernatorial campaign. At the November 3 event, Kobach posted a photo of himself ...
Thanos
1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Views: 55 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Tune-Yards - Look at Your Hands (Official Video) 'Look at Your Hands' by Tune-Yards. New album 'I can feel you creep into my private life' is released January 19th 2018: smarturl.it Video by Michael SpeedFootage by Marisa Gesualdi & Jennifer SommerAdditional photos by Nate Brenner, Ginger Fierstein ...
Thanos
23 hours, 24 minutes ago
Views: 102 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Beck Performing ‘Up All Night’ Live on KCRW Watch / Listen to the full session here: kcrw.com Beck has always been a chameleon and his latest Colors finds him returning to the incredibly upbeat songs that drove earlier albums like Odelay and Guero. This performance, recorded at ...
Thanos
23 hours, 31 minutes ago
Views: 110 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Thundercat Performs ‘Them Changes’ With Jon Batiste & Stay Human Bass-man and musical wunderkind Thundercat sits in with the Late Show house band to perform this track off his latest album 'Drunk.' Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel HERE: bit.lyFor more content from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", ...
Thanos
23 hours, 34 minutes ago
Views: 108 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Andrew Bird & St Vincent Soirée De Poche #9 | Subscribe for more: bit.ly Shot in Paris in April 2009 Setlist: Part 1 - Andrew Bird00:53 - Effigy05:29 - Tenuousness09:04 - Natural Disasters Part 2 - St Vincent & Andrew Bird (from 15:00)16:00 - What Me Worry22:27 - ...
Thanos
3 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 291 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Portugal. the Man - Live in the Moment (Official Video) portugaltheman.com "Live In The Moment" Official Video WOODSTOCK available now!atlantic.lnk.to Follow Portugal. The ManWebsite: portugaltheman.comFB: facebook.com IG: instagram.comTW: @portugaltheman?lang=enSC: SoundCloudYT: youtube.comTumblr: portugaltheman.tumblr.com CREDITS BAND MEMBERSJohn Gourley, Zachary Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Jason Sechrist, Zoe Manville, Eric Howk LABELAtlantic Records BAND ...
Thanos
3 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 391 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
What to Know About the GOP Tax Plan if You Have Kids"High income families win." Currently, taxpayers can claim a $4,050 personal exemption for themselves, their spouse and each dependent. That will no longer exist if this proposal moves forward. So even with the new benefits for families, some larger families ...
Thanos
5 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 360 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
GOP Tax Plan Proposes Cutting Medical Deduction for Seniors Killing the medical tax deduction Tucked into the GOP tax bill released on Thursday is a proposal that would hurt older adults, the sick and disabled, as well as the family members who help pay for their care. House ...
Thanos
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 669 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 27 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
(2) Folk Alley Sessions: Birds of Chicago - ‘Good Dream’ Folk Alley Sessions: Birds of Chicago perform "Good Dream" Allison Russell - vocalsJT Nero - acoustic guitar, harmony vocalsJoel Schwartz - electric guitarChris Merrill - bass Recorded in Beehive Productions Studio in Saranac Lake, NY in January, 2016 More ...
Thanos
6 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 391 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Crystal Rose - Come AliveMore: Crystal Rose
Thanos
6 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 384 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs