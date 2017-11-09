The Bob Cesca Show: Rhinestone Cowboy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Rhinestone Cowboy: Not Safe For Work; Jody Hamilton from The Stephanie Miller Show is here today; Senate candidate Roy Moore accused of sexually propositioning underage girls; Trump and the Post Scandal Era; Congressional GOP trying to wiggle away from Moore; Election Day and the Huge Democratic Sweep; Women candidates emerging in force; More Republicans should embrace Trump; Trump’s tweet about Roy Moore; Russian trolls on Twitter; Trump was offered five Russian hookers; InfoWars published thousands of Russian propaganda articles; and much more.