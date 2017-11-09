 

The Latest Episode of the Tallest Man on Earth’s Amazing Video Series: “Fly in Numbers” | Ep. 8 of the Light in Demos

Music
“Fly in Numbers” is the eighth episode of The Light in Demos, a video project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.

Trumpets and French Horns arranged, performed and recorded by CJ Carmieri.

thetallestmanonearth.com

Lyrics:

the captain’s eyes
they seem to say
go drive forever
in the darkest rain

but beauty hums
a broken tune
I hear you sing it
and I fall into

that summer nights are long
I need this memory to be moving on
we’re little broken ones
but fly in numbers out of darkness
so you are not alone

the country bird
where kingdom rise
there’s no horizon
I’ve been all around

here, people drive
I’m people too
here, I don’t really know
what birds should do

but summer nights are long
some northern memories I’m leaning on
we’re little broken ones
but fly in numbers out of darkness
so you are not alone

a fever yells, it calls for me
in every mirror every time *(I didn’t mean to sing ‘all the’ here)
is that the captain that I hear
or every wind and wave around

I’m in your hands, and you’re in mine
some hope has gathered in the little lines
around your eyes from days of storm
rickety airplanes but the only way is right into

and summer nights are long
some northern memories I’m leaning on
we’re little broken ones
but fly in numbers out of darkness
so you are not alone

