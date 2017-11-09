The Latest Episode of the Tallest Man on Earth’s Amazing Video Series: “Fly in Numbers” | Ep. 8 of the Light in Demos

YouTube

“Fly in Numbers” is the eighth episode of The Light in Demos, a video project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.

Trumpets and French Horns arranged, performed and recorded by CJ Carmieri.

Lyrics:

the captain’s eyes

they seem to say

go drive forever

in the darkest rain

but beauty hums

a broken tune

I hear you sing it

and I fall into

that summer nights are long

I need this memory to be moving on

we’re little broken ones

but fly in numbers out of darkness

so you are not alone

the country bird

where kingdom rise

there’s no horizon

I’ve been all around

here, people drive

I’m people too

here, I don’t really know

what birds should do

but summer nights are long

some northern memories I’m leaning on

we’re little broken ones

but fly in numbers out of darkness

so you are not alone

a fever yells, it calls for me

in every mirror every time *(I didn’t mean to sing ‘all the’ here)

is that the captain that I hear

or every wind and wave around

I’m in your hands, and you’re in mine

some hope has gathered in the little lines

around your eyes from days of storm

rickety airplanes but the only way is right into

and summer nights are long

some northern memories I’m leaning on

we’re little broken ones

but fly in numbers out of darkness

so you are not alone