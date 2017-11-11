An Excellent Live Jam From Snarky Puppy Pianist Bill Laurance: “Denmark Hill”
“Denmark Hill” from Bill Laurance’s CD/DVD “Union Chapel”
“Union Chapel” is available now:
iTunes : smarturl.it
Physical: store.groundupmusic.net
Bill Laurance: Piano, Roli Seaboard and Fender Rhodes
Michael League: Moog Little Phatty and Electric Bass
Robert “Sput” Searight: Drums
Felix Higginbottom: Percussion Vera Van Der Bie: Violin
Isabella Petersen: Viola
Annie Tangberg: Cello
Katie Christie: French Horn
Arranged by Bill Laurance
Produced by Bill Laurance
Engineered by Simon Hendry
Mixed by Nic Hard at Lime Beat Studio, NY billlaurance.com groundupmusic.net