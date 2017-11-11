Another Amazing New Acoustic Guitarist: Jack Haigh, “Girl With the Feather Tattoo”
Music
‘Girl With The Feather Tattoo’ is an original composition by UK based guitarist Jack Haigh, and features on his debut album ‘Songs From The Duvet Cave’ out now!
