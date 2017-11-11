 

Another Amazing New Acoustic Guitarist: Jack Haigh, “Girl With the Feather Tattoo”

57
Music • Views: 1,152
2

YouTube

‘Girl With The Feather Tattoo’ is an original composition by UK based guitarist Jack Haigh, and features on his debut album ‘Songs From The Duvet Cave’ out now!

Order ‘Songs From The Duvet Cave’ here - jackhaighmusic.bandcamp.com

Guitar Tab available here: jackhaighmusic.com

Follow Jack on..
Instagram: instagram.com

Youtube: youtube.com

Twitter: @JackHaighMusic

Facebook: facebook.com

Official Website: jackhaighmusic.com

For bookings and other enquiries: jackhaighmusic.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Barr Brothers - Song That I Heard (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents The Barr Brothers performing "Song That I Heard" live at Breakglass Studios during POP Montreal 2017. Recorded September 16, 2017. Audio Engineer: James BenjaminCameras: Jim Beckmann, Ian Cameron & Scott HolpainenEditor: Jim Beckmann kexp.orgpopmontreal.combreakglass.ca With support from ...
Thanos
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 187 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Left Cries Foul, but Electoral College Prevents Tyranny of the Majority I'm speechless...this is what we have to fight against: Image: constitution-1486010_960_720.jpg Author: Paul Jenkins(Paul Jenkins is editor of the anchoragedailyplanet.com, a division of Porcaro Communications) The political left and its mouthpiece, The New York Times, are still fuming over ...
Cheechako
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 264 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Tune-Yards - Look at Your Hands (Official Video) 'Look at Your Hands' by Tune-Yards. New album 'I can feel you creep into my private life' is released January 19th 2018: smarturl.it Video by Michael SpeedFootage by Marisa Gesualdi & Jennifer SommerAdditional photos by Nate Brenner, Ginger Fierstein ...
Thanos
3 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 299 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Beck Performing ‘Up All Night’ Live on KCRW Watch / Listen to the full session here: kcrw.com Beck has always been a chameleon and his latest Colors finds him returning to the incredibly upbeat songs that drove earlier albums like Odelay and Guero. This performance, recorded at ...
Thanos
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 331 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Thundercat Performs ‘Them Changes’ With Jon Batiste & Stay Human Bass-man and musical wunderkind Thundercat sits in with the Late Show house band to perform this track off his latest album 'Drunk.' Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel HERE: bit.lyFor more content from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", ...
Thanos
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 318 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Andrew Bird & St Vincent Soirée De Poche #9 | Subscribe for more: bit.ly Shot in Paris in April 2009 Setlist: Part 1 - Andrew Bird00:53 - Effigy05:29 - Tenuousness09:04 - Natural Disasters Part 2 - St Vincent & Andrew Bird (from 15:00)16:00 - What Me Worry22:27 - ...
Thanos
6 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 516 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Portugal. the Man - Live in the Moment (Official Video) portugaltheman.com "Live In The Moment" Official Video WOODSTOCK available now!atlantic.lnk.to Follow Portugal. The ManWebsite: portugaltheman.comFB: facebook.com IG: instagram.comTW: @portugaltheman?lang=enSC: SoundCloudYT: youtube.comTumblr: portugaltheman.tumblr.com CREDITS BAND MEMBERSJohn Gourley, Zachary Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Jason Sechrist, Zoe Manville, Eric Howk LABELAtlantic Records BAND ...
Thanos
6 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 643 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
What to Know About the GOP Tax Plan if You Have Kids"High income families win." Currently, taxpayers can claim a $4,050 personal exemption for themselves, their spouse and each dependent. That will no longer exist if this proposal moves forward. So even with the new benefits for families, some larger families ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 513 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
GOP Tax Plan Proposes Cutting Medical Deduction for Seniors Killing the medical tax deduction Tucked into the GOP tax bill released on Thursday is a proposal that would hurt older adults, the sick and disabled, as well as the family members who help pay for their care. House ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 864 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 28 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
(2) Folk Alley Sessions: Birds of Chicago - ‘Good Dream’ Folk Alley Sessions: Birds of Chicago perform "Good Dream" Allison Russell - vocalsJT Nero - acoustic guitar, harmony vocalsJoel Schwartz - electric guitarChris Merrill - bass Recorded in Beehive Productions Studio in Saranac Lake, NY in January, 2016 More ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 539 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs