Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Secret Exchange With Wikileaks

Right after Julian Assange tried to deny it

First, read Julia Ioffe’s bombshell article: The Secret Correspondence Between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks.

Then, I hope you’re sitting down because Trump Jr. just tweeted screenshots of the entire exchange he had with Wikileaks (which was probably Julian Assange). And man oh man, is this ever some sleazy shit.

Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SiwTqWtykA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2017

What makes this even more absurd and hilarious (in a disturbing way) is that right before Trump Jr. decided to just blurt it all out, Julian Assange took to Twitter to say he couldn’t confirm the existence of the exchange, and accused The Atlantic of editing and lying about the messages.

I cannot confirm the alleged DM’s from @DonaldJTrumpJr to @WikiLeaks. @WikiLeaks does not keep such records and the Atlantic’s presentation is edited and clearly does not have the full context. However, even those published by the Atlantic show that: 1/ — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 13, 2017

WikiLeaks loves its pending publications and ignores those who ask for details. Trump Jr. was rebuffed just like Cambridge Analytica. In both cases WikiLeaks had publicly teased the publications. Thousands of people asked about them. 2/ — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 13, 2017

WikiLeaks can be very effective at convincing even high profile people that it is their interest to promote links to its publications. 3/ — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 13, 2017

WikiLeaks has such chutzpah that it allegedly tried to convince Trump Jr to leak his father’s tax returns & his own “Russian lawyer meeting” emails (he did). WikiLeaks appears to beguile some people into transparency by convincing them that it is in their interest. 4/ — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 14, 2017

The Wall Street Journal’s Byron Tau picks up on another jaw-dropping connection to these new revelations: