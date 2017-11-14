The Bob Cesca Show: Disruption
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Disruption: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; Jeff Sessions lies to Congress again; Trump fatigue returns; Chris Murphy’s alarming remarks about Trump and Nukes; Don Junior colluded with Wikileaks to release stolen emails; Trump vouches for Putin again; Trump vs the Intelligence Community; Trump wants DOJ to investigate Hillary; Pompeo contradicts Trump; How Roy Moore could lead to the firing of Mueller; and much more.