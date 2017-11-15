GOHMERT! in Which Louie Shows Congress a Bizarre Kitchen-Sink Conspiracy Chart to Prove… Something

Still the looniest right wing numbskull in Congress

We haven’t written about the Dumbest Man in Congress lately because he’s been eclipsed by the Worst President in History, but he’s still trying to claw his way back to the top of the Heap of Right Wing Loonies and he made a noteworthy effort yesterday.

Our hero Louie showed up to the House Judiciary Committee’s oversight hearing with Jeff Sessions and brought along a batshit crazy flowchart to show how IT’S ALL CONNECTED, MAN. Hillary, Obama, Mueller, Susan Rice, James Comey, Fast and Furious, the Clinton Foundation, Benghazi — DON’T YOU SEE IT??!

BuzzFeed has more on Louie’s latest episode.