GOHMERT! in Which Louie Shows Congress a Bizarre Kitchen-Sink Conspiracy Chart to Prove… Something
We haven’t written about the Dumbest Man in Congress lately because he’s been eclipsed by the Worst President in History, but he’s still trying to claw his way back to the top of the Heap of Right Wing Loonies and he made a noteworthy effort yesterday.
Our hero Louie showed up to the House Judiciary Committee’s oversight hearing with Jeff Sessions and brought along a batshit crazy flowchart to show how IT’S ALL CONNECTED, MAN. Hillary, Obama, Mueller, Susan Rice, James Comey, Fast and Furious, the Clinton Foundation, Benghazi — DON’T YOU SEE IT??!
BuzzFeed has more on Louie’s latest episode.
“[W]e’ve got a chart here that shows just how integral the relationship is with Mr. [Rod] Rosenstein, Mr. [Robert] Mueller, into this whole Uranium One thing. It sure stinks to high heaven and doesn’t appear to me they ought to be involved in investigating,” he said, referring to Republican wishes that Sessions appoint a special counsel to investigate Russia’s purchase of Uranium One — a Canadian company that has mining interests in the US — over several years.