The Bob Cesca Show: Harris Mint
Humor • Views: 1,709
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Harris Mint: Not Safe For Work; Jacki Schechner from investigaterussia.org is here today; New allegations against Al Franken; A different take on Louis CK; Roy Moore and 9th Graders; Trump interrupts speech for an awkward drink; Christopher Steele vouches for most of the dossier as factual; The US Embassy in Moscow guarded by former KGB director; Trump repeals Obama’s ban on importation of elephant trophies; and much more.