 

Family Research Council Head Tony Perkins Covered Up Sexual Assault by “Rising Star” Candidate Wesley Goodman

484
Politics • Views: 4,309
6

In today’s episode of the ongoing farce known as “Republican family values,” the Washington Post reports that two years ago, the virulently anti-gay head of the Family Research Council, Tony Perkins, swept a sexual assault by “rising star” Ohio legislature candidate Wesley Goodman under the rug and failed to report it.

And Goodman’s assault was against a teenage boy, for another bit of disgusting hypocrisy.

The young man involved in the 2015 hotel room episode said Goodman first approached him outside a Ritz-Carlton ballroom while urging young people to come to a party on Capitol Hill.

“One of the young guys didn’t want to go, and Wes really made fun of him and told him he ‘had a vagina’ and made sarcastic remarks about him being like a woman,” the young man wrote in a statement sent to Perkins on Oct. 25.

When the group eventually returned to the Ritz-Carlton, “Wes pushed me to come to his room,” and offered to let him share his bed, he wrote.

In his written statement, the young man said he awoke in the middle of the night to find Goodman’s hand “pulling down my zipper.” His pants had been unbuttoned and his zipper was down. He darted from the room at about 4 a.m. “I was shaken, dazed, confused and very upset,” he wrote.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Smiths - How Soon Is Now? (Official Music Video) Watch the official music video for "How Soon Is Now"Amazon: po.stiTunes: po.stGoogle: po.stFacebook: po.st "How Soon Is Now?" was originally a B-side of the 1984 single "William, It Was Really Nothing". "How Soon Is Now?" was featured on the ...
Thanos
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 197 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
2017 Hurricanes and Aerosols Simulation This is fascinating, I recommend full screen How can you see the atmosphere? By tracking what is carried on the wind. Tiny aerosol particles such as smoke, dust, and sea salt are transported across the globe, making visible weather ...
Thanos
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 186 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Incredibles 2 Official Teaser Trailer The teaser trailer for "Incredibles 2" is here. Disney/Pixar's "Incredibles 2" opens in theatres in 3D June 15th, 2018. Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is ...
Thanos
2 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 263 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Deadpool’s “Wet on Wet” Teaser After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice ...
Thanos
4 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 546 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Voice of America Reporter Outed as Alt-Right However, using information Fatzick himself posted on Reddit — including his age, girlfriend’s name, former employers, friends, location, educational background, and sports affiliations — this reporter was able to tie the vile posts of UncleSam4200 to the Voice of ...
Thanos
6 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 695 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Gary Clark Jr - Come Together (Official Music Video) [From the Justice League Movie Soundtrack] Official Video for "Come Together" by Gary Clark Jr. featured in the Justice League Movie trailer. In theaters November 17th 2017.Directed by Kris Merc Get the song now at garyclarkjr.com Check out the Justice League soundtrack here: lnk.to Follow ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 660 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Kimbra - Top of the World (Official Music Video)New from Kimbra The new single Top of the World is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and more. Get the single here - kmbra.me The new studio album Primal Heart out wwide January 19th, 2018Preorder now - ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 690 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Barr Brothers - Song That I Heard (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents The Barr Brothers performing "Song That I Heard" live at Breakglass Studios during POP Montreal 2017. Recorded September 16, 2017. Audio Engineer: James BenjaminCameras: Jim Beckmann, Ian Cameron & Scott HolpainenEditor: Jim Beckmann kexp.orgpopmontreal.combreakglass.ca With support from ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 755 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Left Cries Foul, but Electoral College Prevents Tyranny of the Majority I'm speechless...this is what we have to fight against: Image: constitution-1486010_960_720.jpg Author: Paul Jenkins(Paul Jenkins is editor of the anchoragedailyplanet.com, a division of Porcaro Communications) The political left and its mouthpiece, The New York Times, are still fuming over ...
Cheechako
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 906 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Tune-Yards - Look at Your Hands (Official Video) 'Look at Your Hands' by Tune-Yards. New album 'I can feel you creep into my private life' is released January 19th 2018: smarturl.it Video by Michael SpeedFootage by Marisa Gesualdi & Jennifer SommerAdditional photos by Nate Brenner, Ginger Fierstein ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,009 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs