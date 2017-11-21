Video: Trump Endorses Roy Moore for the US Senate, Implies Moore’s Accusers Are Lying (w/ Transcript)

YouTube

And now, here’s the moment we all knew was coming: Donald Trump makes it appallingly clear that he’s in favor of getting an accused child molester elected to the US Senate.

Here’s a transcript of his barely coherent statements.

Trump: I can tell you one thing for sure, we don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, Jones, I’ve looked at his record, it’s terrible on crime, it’s terrible on the border, it’s terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact, we do not need somebody that’s gonna be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment.

Well, he denies it! Look, he denies it! I mean, if you look at what, what is really going on and you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it! He says it didn’t happen, and you know, you have to listen to him also, you’re talking about, he said “40 years ago this did not happen.” So, you know…

Question: Are you gonna campaign for him?

Trump: I’ll be letting you know next week, but I can tell you, you don’t need somebody who’s soft on crime like Jones.

He, let me just tell you, Roy Moore denies it, that’s all I can say. He denies it, and by the way, he totally denies it.

Women are very special, I think it’s a very special time because a lot of things are coming out and I think that’s good for our society and I think it’s very very good for women and I’m very happy a lot of these things are coming and I’m very happy, I’m very happy it’s being exposed.

[…]

Question: Do you believe Roy Moore?

Trump: Well, he denies, I mean Roy Moore denies it, and by the way, he gives a total denial and I do have to say, 40 years is a long time, he’s run 8 races and this has never come up, so 40 years is a long time. The women are Trump voters. Most of ‘em are Trump voters. All you can do is you have to do what you have to do. He totally denies it.