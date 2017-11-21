The Bob Cesca Show: The Worst Kinda Pie
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Worst Kinda Pie: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here today; Trump’s FCC targeting Net Neutrality; Net Neutrality repeal will hurt conservatives just as much as liberals; It’s a series of tubes; Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct; Trump campaign coordinator pleads guilty to child sex trafficking; Trump is definitely under investigation; Don Junior and Jared Kushner will surely be indicted; HR McMaster calls Trump an idiot and a dope; The shopping malls of yesteryear; and much more.