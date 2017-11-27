 

This Actually Happened: At Event Honoring Native American Veterans, Trump Suddenly Starts Ranting, Calling Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas”

Days without embarrassing America: 0
165
Politics • Views: 2,070
8
ReplyReply w/ QuoteRetweetVideo

Today, at an event honoring Native American veterans (“code talkers”), our addled Bigot in Chief suddenly started rambling about Elizabeth Warren, and right in front of the veterans, called her “Pocahontas.”

Seriously, what the hell is WRONG with this guy?

UPDATE at 11/27/17 1:22:34 pm by Charles Johnson
ReplyReply w/ QuoteRetweetVideo
UPDATE at 11/27/17 1:26:36 pm by Charles Johnson
ReplyReply w/ Quote

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
How a Recording-Studio Mishap Shaped ’80s Music Mmmmm... Gated reverb... almost as signature as that Chinn and Chapman '70's muffed drum sound. Warning: This is an unapologetic ode to gated reverb drums Here's a Spotify playlist of some of the best gated reverb songs: spoti.fi Over ...
Thanos
1 day, 19 hours ago
Views: 341 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 45 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Wolf People - Not Me Sir - Treeline Stage @Pickathon 2017 S04E02 Treeline Series - Season 4 - Episode 2 Pickathon presents Wolf People in this episode of the Treeline Series. Check back on the 2nd Tuesday of every month for a new Treeline Series episode in Season 4 (Oct. 2017 ...
Thanos
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 111 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ron Artis II & the Truth - the Truth - Slab Sessions @Pickathon 2017 S03E02 Slab Series - Season 3 - Episode 2 FLOOD Magazine presents Ron Artis II in this episode of the Pickathon Slab Series. Visit FLOOD Magazine (floodmagazine.com) on the 1st Friday of every month for a new Slab Series episode ...
Thanos
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 118 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The War on Drugs - Pain (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents The War On Drugs performing "Pain" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded August 1, 2017. Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineers: Jeff Byrd & Kevin SuggsAudio Mastering: Matt OgazCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro & Justin WilmoreEditor: Jim Beckmann kexp.orgthewarondrugs.net ...
Thanos
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 156 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
MisterWives - Oh Love Oh Love (Official Video)Taken from the album Connect The DotsSong Available Here: republic.lnk.to Connect with MisterWivestwitter.com facebook.com SoundCloud instagram.com misterwives.com Directed by Gabe AskewProduced by Jonathan Pardo Oh Love LyricsPick yourself up off the floorVoice won’t be silenced anymoreThese ...
Thanos
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 577 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Flight Facilities - Stranded Feat. Broods, Reggie Watts & Saro (Official Video) Stranded ft. Broods, Reggie Watts & Saro is out now worldwide.Stream on Spotify: futr.clStream on Apple Music: futr.clReleased by Future Classic & Glassnote Records ______________ Produced by Flight FacilitiesVocals performed by Reggie Watts, Broods & SaroBass performed by Touch ...
Thanos
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 181 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Two More Women Accuse Sen. Al Franken of Inappropriate Touching wo more women have told HuffPost that Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) touched their butts in separate incidents. These are the third and fourth such allegations against Franken in the past week. Leeann Tweeden, a radio host, wrote last week ...
Thanos
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 434 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Portugal. the Man - Feel It Still [2017 American Music Awards Performance] portugaltheman.com WOODSTOCK available now!atlantic.lnk.to Go to feelitstill.com for the interactive version of the "Feel it Still" video. There you'll find 30 tools of #theresistance to fight apathy and injustice hidden in the film. Follow Portugal. The ManWebsite: portugaltheman.comFB: facebook.com ...
Thanos
5 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 488 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Donald Trump Doesn’t Believe Women, but He Does Believe Roy Moore. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tiptoed up to the edge of (re)endorsing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has faced a barrage of credible allegations that he romantically pursued teenagers routinely in his hometown of Gadsden while he was ...
Thanos
5 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 377 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Smiths - How Soon Is Now? (Official Music Video) Watch the official music video for "How Soon Is Now"Amazon: po.stiTunes: po.stGoogle: po.stFacebook: po.st "How Soon Is Now?" was originally a B-side of the 1984 single "William, It Was Really Nothing". "How Soon Is Now?" was featured on the ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 605 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs