This Actually Happened: At Event Honoring Native American Veterans, Trump Suddenly Starts Ranting, Calling Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas”

Days without embarrassing America: 0

President Trump: “We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.’” pic.twitter.com/9zML2RVFtP — CSPAN (@cspan) November 27, 2017

Today, at an event honoring Native American veterans (“code talkers”), our addled Bigot in Chief suddenly started rambling about Elizabeth Warren, and right in front of the veterans, called her “Pocahontas.”

Seriously, what the hell is WRONG with this guy?

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren responds to Trump’s “Pocahontas” remark on @MSNBC:”It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur.” pic.twitter.com/au1QntxDzR — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 27, 2017