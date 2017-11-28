Breaking: Gateway Pundit Blogger Lucian Wintrich Assaults Woman at UConn Speech
The moment, about half an hour ago, that Gateway Pundit blogger Lucian Wintrich appears to accost a woman during a speech at UConn pic.twitter.com/R4Dd9eY1v4
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 29, 2017
The White House correspondent for the Stupidest Man on the Internet, Jim Hoft, apparently assaulted a woman tonight during a speech at the University of Connecticut, and has been arrested.
Gateway Pundit says Wintrich was arrested, which is what cops appeared to be saying during the livestream https://t.co/hlMMk6ZQSE
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 29, 2017
BREAKING: @lucianwintrich appears to attack a @UCONN student during speech after she took something off podium. pic.twitter.com/WAcNYAak7c
— Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) November 29, 2017
#BREAKING @UConn cops just arrested @lucianwintrich for assaulting a student during his “It’s ok to be White” speech. Cops have cleared the lecture hall. @WTNH #CTnews pic.twitter.com/ZRmNT0SOo4
— Mario Boone (@MarioBooneTV) November 29, 2017