 

Today Donald Trump Retweeted 3 Anti-Muslim Propaganda Videos From a British Fascist Group

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says “who cares if they’re real or not?”
The “Britain First” party is a neo-fascist ultra-nationalist group of skinheads and Nazis that sprang out of the notorious British National Party, founded by a Calvinist minister linked to Ulster loyalist groups in Northern Ireland. Their “deputy leader,” Jayda Fransen, has been found guilty of hate crimes in the past, and was just charged with more hate crimes last week.

This group is about as extreme as it gets, and in the Trump era they’ve been focusing on anti-Muslim activities, organizing gangs of skinheads to invade mosques among other publicity stunts.

And today, our so-called president retweeted three anti-Muslim propaganda videos posted on Twitter by Jayda Fransen — one of which has already been shown to be a fraud.

Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke thought Trump’s retweets were just great.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, however, was not pleased.

And in a sad and disgusting irony, the White House that screams “FAKE NEWS!” about every article criticizing Trump has officially stated that it doesn’t matter if these videos are real.

“Whether it is a real video, the threat is real,” Sanders told a small group of reporters after appearing on Fox News. “That is what the President is talking about, that is what the President is focused on is dealing with those real threats, and those are real no matter how you look at it.”

When pressed on whether it matters if the video is real, Sanders said reporters were “focusing on the wrong thing.”“The threat is real,” she said, later adding that “the threat needs to be addressed. The threat has to be talked about and that is what the President is doing in bringing that up.”

This disgusting president is a clear and present danger to the United States, and every day he remains in office he degrades the presidency further.

Jump to top

