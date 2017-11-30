 

Brace Yourself: White House Officials Say Trump’s Going to Get Even Worse

327
Politics • Views: 3,062
2

Think Donald Trump has been off the rails lately, retweeting fascists, attacking fallen soldiers’ widows, accusing Joe Scarborough of murder, reviving his Birther conspiracy claims and saying the Access Hollywood recording was faked?

According to Axios today, he’s going to get worse. Much worse.

Officials tell us Trump seems more self-assured, more prone to confidently indulging wild conspiracies and fantasies, more quick-triggered to fight than he was during the Wild West of the first 100 days in office.

So we have that to look forward to.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Watching Those Who Watch Us-Does Cellphone-Sweeping ‘StingRay’ Technology Go Too Far? I can understand the CIA and Pentagon have secrets. I think police hiding their activities that grants them unfettered access to our data and yet allowing them to hide behind FOIA exemptions is a very dangerous idea. One that ...
Unshaken Defiance
36 minutes ago
Views: 39 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The NFL Has Lost Its Mojoblog.timesunion.com The “NFL” is losing its mojo.By Rob Hoffman on November 30, 2017 at 5:34 AM2If you’ve ever read my blog before, then you’ve probably ascertained that I’m not a big fan of the current administration that has presently set ...
rhoffman
9 hours, 36 minutes ago
Views: 130 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Official Trailer"There was an idea…" Avengers: Infinity War. In theaters May 4. ► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvelLike Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For even more news, stay tuned to:Tumblr: ‪marvelentertainment.tumblr.comInstagram: instagram.comGoogle+: ‪plus.google.comPinterest: ‪pinterest.com
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 150 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
New Select Subject Mask Tool Is a GamechangerJust think of the fun we can have now with memes etc.
Unshaken Defiance
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 287 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How a Recording-Studio Mishap Shaped ’80s Music Mmmmm... Gated reverb... almost as signature as that Chinn and Chapman '70's muffed drum sound. Warning: This is an unapologetic ode to gated reverb drums Here's a Spotify playlist of some of the best gated reverb songs: spoti.fi Over ...
Thanos
4 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 592 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 51 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Wolf People - Not Me Sir - Treeline Stage @Pickathon 2017 S04E02 Treeline Series - Season 4 - Episode 2 Pickathon presents Wolf People in this episode of the Treeline Series. Check back on the 2nd Tuesday of every month for a new Treeline Series episode in Season 4 (Oct. 2017 ...
Thanos
4 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 274 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ron Artis II & the Truth - the Truth - Slab Sessions @Pickathon 2017 S03E02 Slab Series - Season 3 - Episode 2 FLOOD Magazine presents Ron Artis II in this episode of the Pickathon Slab Series. Visit FLOOD Magazine (floodmagazine.com) on the 1st Friday of every month for a new Slab Series episode ...
Thanos
4 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 279 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The War on Drugs - Pain (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents The War On Drugs performing "Pain" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded August 1, 2017. Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineers: Jeff Byrd & Kevin SuggsAudio Mastering: Matt OgazCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro & Justin WilmoreEditor: Jim Beckmann kexp.orgthewarondrugs.net ...
Thanos
5 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 315 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
MisterWives - Oh Love Oh Love (Official Video)Taken from the album Connect The DotsSong Available Here: republic.lnk.to Connect with MisterWivestwitter.com facebook.com SoundCloud instagram.com misterwives.com Directed by Gabe AskewProduced by Jonathan Pardo Oh Love LyricsPick yourself up off the floorVoice won’t be silenced anymoreThese ...
Thanos
5 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 848 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Flight Facilities - Stranded Feat. Broods, Reggie Watts & Saro (Official Video) Stranded ft. Broods, Reggie Watts & Saro is out now worldwide.Stream on Spotify: futr.clStream on Apple Music: futr.clReleased by Future Classic & Glassnote Records ______________ Produced by Flight FacilitiesVocals performed by Reggie Watts, Broods & SaroBass performed by Touch ...
Thanos
5 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 341 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs