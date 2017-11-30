Brace Yourself: White House Officials Say Trump’s Going to Get Even Worse

Think Donald Trump has been off the rails lately, retweeting fascists, attacking fallen soldiers’ widows, accusing Joe Scarborough of murder, reviving his Birther conspiracy claims and saying the Access Hollywood recording was faked?

According to Axios today, he’s going to get worse. Much worse.

Officials tell us Trump seems more self-assured, more prone to confidently indulging wild conspiracies and fantasies, more quick-triggered to fight than he was during the Wild West of the first 100 days in office.

So we have that to look forward to.