The Bob Cesca Show: Celebrity Penis Party
Celebrity Penis Party: Not Safe For Work; Jacki Schechner from investigaterussia.org is here today; Matt Lauer and others accused of sexual harassment this week; Men behaving badly; Lindsey Graham on Trump; Trump’s stupid Rocket Man catchphrase; Trump circulated al Qaeda propaganda; Rex Tillerson might be forced out; Trump this Mueller will be done soon; Lawsuit heats up targeting Trump’s emoluments violations; The Starve The Beast strategy and the tax scam bill; and much more.