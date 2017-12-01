 

The Big Shoe Drops: Michael Flynn Pleads to Lying to the FBI, Promises to Implicate Trump

630
Politics • Views: 4,556
5

Robert Mueller is known for only making deals with people under investigation if they’re prepared to give him information that will lead him higher up in the chain of command, and today the news broke that Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s campaign.

In this White House, the only people higher up than a National Security Adviser are… Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

And now we also have news that Flynn’s deal to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation includes a promise to testify that Donald Trump himself directed Flynn to make contact with the Russians.

Happy Friday news dump!

Also see
Kushner Is Said to Have Ordered Flynn to Contact Russia - Bloomberg

