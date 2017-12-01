The Big Shoe Drops: Michael Flynn Pleads to Lying to the FBI, Promises to Implicate Trump

Robert Mueller is known for only making deals with people under investigation if they’re prepared to give him information that will lead him higher up in the chain of command, and today the news broke that Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s campaign.

In this White House, the only people higher up than a National Security Adviser are… Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

And now we also have news that Flynn’s deal to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation includes a promise to testify that Donald Trump himself directed Flynn to make contact with the Russians.

Just now: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team and is prepared to testify that candidate Trump “directed him to make contact with the Russians.” https://t.co/E0tA37GOo0 pic.twitter.com/PmNEO7eekt — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) December 1, 2017

Happy Friday news dump!

