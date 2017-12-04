In Which the President of the US Proudly Endorses an Accused Child Molester for the US Senate: “Go Get ‘Em, Roy!”

After initially making some vague noise that sounded kind of like disapproval of Roy Moore, today our disgusting so-called president came all out in favor of electing to the US Senate an equally disgusting extreme right wing religious fanatic and accused child molester tied to white supremacist groups, a guy who’s been removed from the Alabama judiciary twice in his ugly career.

The reason: so he can help pass a massive handout to the super-rich, at the expense of the under-privileged and middle class.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

I know I’ve said it before, but this drives the point home again: our country is in the hands of evil people with evil intentions. And “GOP” now stands for “Grand Old Pedophiles.”

New from Moore campaign touting Trump’s endorsement and phone call: “The President wrapped up the call with a “go get ‘em, Roy!” pic.twitter.com/ANVbt7Xa2T — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) December 4, 2017

