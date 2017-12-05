Russian Lawyer Confirms: Trump Jr. Lied, He DID Seek Damaging Info on Hillary Clinton

Here’s the proof that what we’ve suspected for months was actually true: Donald Trump Jr. has been lying about the reason for his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer tied to the Kremlin. He was trying to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton to benefit his horrible father’s campaign: Donald Trump Jr. asked Russian lawyer for info on Clinton Foundation.

Donald Trump Jr. asked a Russian lawyer at the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting whether she had evidence of illegal donations to the Clinton Foundation, the lawyer told the Senate Judiciary Committee in answers to written questions obtained exclusively by NBC News.

The lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, told the committee that she didn’t have any such evidence, and that she believes Trump misunderstood the nature of the meeting after receiving emails from a music promoter promising incriminating information on Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent.

Once it became apparent that she did not have meaningful information about Clinton, Trump seemed to lose interest, Veselnitskaya said, and the meeting petered out.