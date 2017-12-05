 

The Bob Cesca Show: Cruel Whimsy

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Cruel Whimsy: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here; Russia barred from 2018 Winter Olympics; Mueller subpoenas Trump’s Deutsche Bank records; Bombshell Mike Pence story in the Atlantic; The Intercept reports Trump considering private spy firm; Liddy and Watergate; Trump’s historical ignorance; Trump goes to war against the National Parks; John Oliver hammers Dustin Hoffman; and much more.

