Video: Trump’s Reckless, Dangerous, Deeply Stupid Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as Capital of Israel

There have been many reckless and stupid moves made by this horrible man this year, but throwing 70 years of US policy into the garbage heap and recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel right now, when there’s no pressing need for it, will achieve nothing but to derail the peace negotiations in the Middle East, inflame the Muslim world beyond measure, and put people all over the globe in serious danger.

For no good reason. He was universally advised not to do this by Middle East policy experts and other world leaders, but of course, this is a narcissistic fool with a dangerously inflated sense of his own righteousness. The United States will seriously regret this day.