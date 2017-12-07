MSNBC Admits They Were Hoaxed by Nasty Right Wing Troll Mike Cernovich, Reverses Decision to Fire Contributor Sam Seder

When MSNBC fired contributor Sam Seder after a bad faith smear campaign by far right racist, rape-promoting troll Mike Cernovich, they faced a huge amount of criticism from viewers, other media outlets, and generally everyone who thinks truth and context should actually matter in this world.

And today they did the right thing and took back this decision, re-hiring Seder.

Chalk one up for the side of decency.

MSNBC has reversed its decision to terminate Sam Seder, a podcast host and contributor to the network, after a right-wing campaign targeted him for a satirical tweet criticizing supporters of accused rapist Roman Polanski. “Sometimes you just get one wrong,” MSNBC president Phil Griffin told the Intercept in a statement. “That’s what happened here.” Griffin said the network initially fired Seder “for the right reasons — because we don’t consider rape to be a funny topic to be joked about.” “But we’ve heard the feedback, and we understand the point Sam was trying to make in that tweet was actually in line with our values, even though the language was not,” Griffin said. “Sam will be welcome on our air going forward.”

Cernovich has claimed he has a list of 100 journalists on whom he’s “paying” people to dig up dirt, so this is probably not the last we’ll hear from this horrible human being.

Cernovich is pitching a royal fit on Twitter about MSNBC’s decision.

MSNBC endorses child rape jokes! — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) December 7, 2017

I’m thrilled MSNBC has made the decision that people shouldn’t be fired over satirical tweets. This rule will surely be applied equally to all sides, and if it’s not, we will bring Sam Seder’s Tweet out every time the media goes after someone else for a Tweet — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) December 7, 2017

Liberals - can “joke” about child rape.



Conservatives - can’t satirize Nazis.



Great rules, right?https://t.co/6BrmfA2Agq — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) December 7, 2017