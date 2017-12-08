 

Friday Night Music Break: Snarky Puppy Feat. Susana Baca, “Fuego Y Agua”

This has been a week of one horror after another, and if you’re anything like me you’re ready for something completely different, and here it is. Featuring the great Peruvian singer Susana Baca, with an exceptional piano solo by Bill Laurance.

“Fuego y Agua”
featuring Susana Baca
from Snarky Puppy’s live DVD/CD - “Family Dinner - Volume Two”
©GroundUP Music 2016

Buy It Here:
store.snarkypuppy.com
itunes.apple.com

produced by Michael League
arranged by Michael League & Snarky Puppy
recorded and filmed at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, February 12-14, 2015.

FEATURED GUESTS
Susana Baca - vocals

SNARKY PUPPY
Michael League - electric bass
Bill Laurance - piano
Cory Henry - vocals
Shaun Martin - vocals
Justin Stanton - vocals
Mark Lettieri - baritone guitar
Chris McQueen - acoustic guitar
Jay Jennings - vocals
Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet & vocals
Chris Bullock - flute & vocals
Jeff Coffin - flute & vocals
Carlos Malta - flute & vocals
Robert “Sput” Searight - drums
Nate Werth - percussion
Marcelo Woloski - cajón
Bernardo Aguiar - percussion
with…
Candy West - vocals
Peaches West - vocals
Rachella Searight - vocals
Carolina Araoz - vocals

engineered by Eric Hartman
assisted by Matt Recchia, Andrés Daza, & Camilo Salazar
mixed by Eric Hartman, Michael League, & Nathan Forsbach
mastered by Scott Hull
directed by Andy LaViolette & Michael League

Little Green Footballs