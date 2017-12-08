Friday Night Music Break: Snarky Puppy Feat. Susana Baca, “Fuego Y Agua”

YouTube

This has been a week of one horror after another, and if you’re anything like me you’re ready for something completely different, and here it is. Featuring the great Peruvian singer Susana Baca, with an exceptional piano solo by Bill Laurance.

“Fuego y Agua”

featuring Susana Baca

from Snarky Puppy’s live DVD/CD - “Family Dinner - Volume Two”

©GroundUP Music 2016

Buy It Here:

store.snarkypuppy.com

itunes.apple.com…

produced by Michael League

arranged by Michael League & Snarky Puppy

recorded and filmed at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, February 12-14, 2015.

FEATURED GUESTS

Susana Baca - vocals

SNARKY PUPPY

Michael League - electric bass

Bill Laurance - piano

Cory Henry - vocals

Shaun Martin - vocals

Justin Stanton - vocals

Mark Lettieri - baritone guitar

Chris McQueen - acoustic guitar

Jay Jennings - vocals

Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet & vocals

Chris Bullock - flute & vocals

Jeff Coffin - flute & vocals

Carlos Malta - flute & vocals

Robert “Sput” Searight - drums

Nate Werth - percussion

Marcelo Woloski - cajón

Bernardo Aguiar - percussion

with…

Candy West - vocals

Peaches West - vocals

Rachella Searight - vocals

Carolina Araoz - vocals

engineered by Eric Hartman

assisted by Matt Recchia, Andrés Daza, & Camilo Salazar

mixed by Eric Hartman, Michael League, & Nathan Forsbach

mastered by Scott Hull

directed by Andy LaViolette & Michael League