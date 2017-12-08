Creation Festival Founder Harry Thomas Arrested and Charged With Multiple Counts of Child Molestation

Family values

Harry L. Thomas is the pastor of Come Alive New Testament Church in Medford, New Jersey, and founder of the Creation Festival, one of the most popular Christian music festivals in America.

And tonight, he’s under arrest for sexually assaulting four children over the course of 16 years.

Come Alive Church, which “believe[s] in the entire teachings of the inspired Word of God as recorded in the Old and New Testament of the Holy Bible,” according to its website, released a statement Thursday night: “It is with deep regret and saddened hearts that the board of Come Alive International and Creation Festivals along with the Elders and Trustees of Come Alive New Testament Church have indefinitely suspended Pastor Harry Thomas from all leadership positions with the church, festival and all associated ministries. While the allegations are unrelated to his roles in these ministries, leadership has determined this to be the proper course of action at this time until there can be a full investigation. It is requested that all pray for the parties involved and refrain from speculation regarding the circumstances.”

The church has responded to this news by putting their entire website under password protection tonight.