Fox News Poll Has Doug Jones Leading Roy Moore by 10 Points With Likely Voters

Given the source, I can’t help suspecting that this is actually some kind of scheme to make Alabama voters complacent and suppress turnout, but according to Fox News Doug Jones is now leading extreme right wing child molester Roy Moore by ten points in Alabama.

Democrat Doug Jones holds a 10-point lead over Republican Roy Moore among likely voters in deep red Alabama.

Greater party loyalty plus higher interest in the election among Democrats combined with more enthusiasm among Jones supporters gives him the advantage in the race to fill the U.S. Senate seat previously held by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

That’s according to a Fox News Poll of Alabama voters conducted Thursday through Sunday using traditional polling techniques, including a list-based probability sample with both landlines and cellphones.

Jones receives 50 percent to Moore’s 40 percent, with 1-in-10 undecided (8 percent) or supporting another candidate (2 percent) — which could make a difference Tuesday. That’s even truer with such an unconventional election with unconventional candidates.