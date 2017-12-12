In Which Trump Decides to Defend Himself Against Charges of Sexual Misconduct by Attacking Sen. Gillibrand With a Grossly Misogynistic Tweet

She “would do anything”

Steve Benson, Creator's Syndicate

Suddenly, there’s a renewed chorus of people talking about Donald Trump’s well-documented history of sexual harassment and assault. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has been one of the most powerful voices, calling on Trump to resign over this disgusting history.

He shouldn’t have been elected in the first place, let’s face it; but it’s certainly clarifying that the Republican Party and its voters see nothing wrong with this kind of vile behavior.

So this morning on Twitter, Trump decided to defend himself against these charges of misogynistic behavior — by posting an attack on Sen. Gillibrand that’s absolutely shocking in its blatant misogyny, even for this swine of a so-called president.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Trump cult members all over Twitter immediately started trying to spin this ugly comment, saying, “He didn’t mean anything sexual in that tweet to Kirsten Gillibrand!”

Pro tip: they all know that’s exactly what he meant.

Sen. Gillibrand responds: