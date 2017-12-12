 

The Bob Cesca Show: The Canoeing

198
Humor
2

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Canoeing: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump attacks Sen Gillibrand suggesting she trades sexual favors for contributions; The response from Morning Joe, Gretchen Carlson, and Sen Gillibrand; Dems call for investigation of Trump’s alleged sexual assaults; Election Day in Alabama; Roy Moore’s wife talks about her Jewish lawyer; Trump could fire Robert Mueller; The impending constitutional crisis; Hopeless; Lindsey Graham and the gift that keeps on giving; and much more.

