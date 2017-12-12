Alabama Apocalypse: The Jones-Moore Open Thread
If you’re really going to drag me kicking and screaming into acknowledging reality, Roy Moore is probably going to beat Doug Jones for the US Senate tonight in Alabama.
Because, hey. It’s Alabama. It’s not like there isn’t some history behind this.
And as I write, Moore is leading 54-44 with 26% of the vote counted. So be prepared to acknowledge reality. But another aspect of that reality is that is Moore wins, the Republican Party will be forever associated with a child molester.
In the meantime, here’s an open thread to keep up with the Alabama Apocalypse, while hoping for an upset that probably won’t come.
The upset came after all!
BREAKING: Democrat Doug Jones wins election as U.S. senator from Alabama. @AP race call at 10:23 p.m. EST. #AlabamaElection #APracecall
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 13, 2017
We’ve been so downhearted, we’ve been so forlorn
We get weak and we want to give in
But we still need each other if we want to win
Get up boys and hit ‘em one more time
We may be losing now but we can’t stop trying
So hold that line, baby hold that line
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 13, 2017