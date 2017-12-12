Alabama Apocalypse: The Jones-Moore Open Thread

If you’re really going to drag me kicking and screaming into acknowledging reality, Roy Moore is probably going to beat Doug Jones for the US Senate tonight in Alabama.

Because, hey. It’s Alabama. It’s not like there isn’t some history behind this.

And as I write, Moore is leading 54-44 with 26% of the vote counted. So be prepared to acknowledge reality. But another aspect of that reality is that is Moore wins, the Republican Party will be forever associated with a child molester.

In the meantime, here’s an open thread to keep up with the Alabama Apocalypse, while hoping for an upset that probably won’t come.

The upset came after all!