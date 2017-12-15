Pure Right Wing Cynicism: Breitbart’s Editor-in-Chief Admits They Defended Roy Moore From Child Molestation Accusations to Protect Trump From Sexual Assault Accusations

Here’s as clear a picture of the debased power-hungry cynicism that drives today’s right wing as you will ever see, as Breitbart “News” editor-in-chief Alex Marlow says they went all in to defend Roy Moore and smear his accusers because they believed if they didn’t, Trump would also be vulnerable to sexual assault charges and they wouldn’t be able to use him to enact their regressive agenda.

It doesn’t seem very smart to openly admit something like this, but then this is Breitbart “News” we’re talking about.

Media Matters