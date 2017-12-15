 

Pure Right Wing Cynicism: Breitbart’s Editor-in-Chief Admits They Defended Roy Moore From Child Molestation Accusations to Protect Trump From Sexual Assault Accusations

174
Politics • Views: 3,974
5

Here’s as clear a picture of the debased power-hungry cynicism that drives today’s right wing as you will ever see, as Breitbart “News” editor-in-chief Alex Marlow says they went all in to defend Roy Moore and smear his accusers because they believed if they didn’t, Trump would also be vulnerable to sexual assault charges and they wouldn’t be able to use him to enact their regressive agenda.

It doesn’t seem very smart to openly admit something like this, but then this is Breitbart “News” we’re talking about.

Media Matters

ALEX MARLOW (HOST): In hindsight guys, look, it’s a — there was no option at Breitbart — and I will try to articulate this over and over. There was no option to throw Judge [Roy] Moore under the bus. If you set the standard that Roy Moore, who was accused of abusing five women, three of whom — or six women, three of whom were not actually accusing him of doing anything illegal, two of whom either had a massive conflict of interest or were entirely uncredible for putting out a forged yearbook, that left one accuser and it was a he said, she said. If you make that the standard, the left is going to use it to take out President Trump. There was never any reason to cave unless you have a — unless you would like President Trump to get removed from office, and if not even removed from office, at least have massive distractions from his agenda so that we never accomplish anything for the remainder of the president’s term. And much of the Republican Party wants that. Much of the Republican Party does not see that as a negative.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Frank Zappa - Clownz on Velvet - the Ritz (1981) FMFrank Zappa - The Ritz, NYC, 17th November 1981 - FM - With Al DiMeola on guitar. Frank Zappa: "Zappa In New York 1981" (FZ17111981-1/2)thinkfloyd61.blogspot.com.br
Thanos
1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Views: 54 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Big Moon - Happy New Year (Official Video) Get the debut album ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’ on signed CD & Vinyl now: thebigmoon.lnk.toDiscover more on Spotify: po.st Directed by India LeeProduced by Louise Latimer / India Lee Choreographed by Cicely Cotton Cinematographer: Joe Douglas Art Director: ...
Thanos
2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Views: 68 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
MGMT - When You Die Get "When You Die" now: smarturl.it Directors: Mike Burakoff & Hallie Cooper-NovackVFX Supervisor: Jamie DutcherStarring: Alex Karpovsky & Lucy KaminskyProducers: Lucia Pier & Jamie DutcherExecutive Producers: Adam Kurland & Matt Wyatt DP: Steven BreckonEditor: Max GoldblattLogo Design: Benjy BrookeProduction ...
Thanos
15 hours, 38 minutes ago
Views: 136 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Noah Kahan - Hurt Somebody Hurt Somebody (Official Video)Song Available Here: lnk.to See all Noah Kahan tour dates at: noahkahan.com Follow Noah Kahan:Facebook: facebook.com Instagram: instagram.com Twitter: @noahkahan Spotify: republic.lnk.to SoundCloud: SoundCloud Directed by Chris GriederProduced by Antonio FloresFor Aqsent Music video by Noah ...
Thanos
15 hours, 42 minutes ago
Views: 150 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
HOFFMAN FILES Instant “Axis” - All Hitler, All the Time.blog.timesunion.com When I was 14 or so, my parents were nice enough to take me on a trip to California.  The last stop in our journey was San Francisco.  My parents had been there once before and were quite fond ...
rhoffman
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 217 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Russia’s Putin Visits Syria Airbase and Orders Start of Pullout Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria, during an unannounced visit there on Monday. Mr Putin was met by Syrian President Bashar Assad as he arrived at the Russian Hmeimim air base, ...
Thanos
4 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 225 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Orkestra Obsolete Play Blue Monday Using 1930s Instruments - BBC Arts More information: bbc.in New Order's Blue Monday was released on 7 March 1983, and its cutting-edge electronic groove changed pop music forever. But what would it have sounded like if it had been made 50 years earlier? In a ...
Thanos
5 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 256 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Tune-Yards - ABC 123 (Official Video) 'ABC 123' by Tune-Yards. New album 'I can feel you creep into my private life' is released January 19th 2018: smarturl.it Director: Dear Mr QuistgaardProducer: Abi Atkinson, LS ProductionsCommissioner: Gabe Spierer, Beggars GroupExec Producer: Saskia Whinney, SomesuchDOP: Deepa KeshvalaEditor: ...
Thanos
5 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 207 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Funding Restrictions Have Made Gun Violence Researchers Get Creative A study published Thursday concludes that a subsequent increase in gun exposure led to more accidental firearm deaths than otherwise would have occurred in the months after the school shooting. "It was the spike [in sales] itself that sort ...
Thanos
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 267 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Recycling Chaos in U.S. As China Bans ‘Foreign Waste’ Like many Portland residents, Satish and Arlene Palshikar are serious recyclers. Their house is coated with recycled bluish-white paint. They recycle their rainwater, compost their food waste and carefully separate the paper and plastic they toss out. But recently, ...
Thanos
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 523 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs