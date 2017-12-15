Pure Right Wing Cynicism: Breitbart’s Editor-in-Chief Admits They Defended Roy Moore From Child Molestation Accusations to Protect Trump From Sexual Assault Accusations
Here’s as clear a picture of the debased power-hungry cynicism that drives today’s right wing as you will ever see, as Breitbart “News” editor-in-chief Alex Marlow says they went all in to defend Roy Moore and smear his accusers because they believed if they didn’t, Trump would also be vulnerable to sexual assault charges and they wouldn’t be able to use him to enact their regressive agenda.
It doesn’t seem very smart to openly admit something like this, but then this is Breitbart “News” we’re talking about.
ALEX MARLOW (HOST): In hindsight guys, look, it’s a — there was no option at Breitbart — and I will try to articulate this over and over. There was no option to throw Judge [Roy] Moore under the bus. If you set the standard that Roy Moore, who was accused of abusing five women, three of whom — or six women, three of whom were not actually accusing him of doing anything illegal, two of whom either had a massive conflict of interest or were entirely uncredible for putting out a forged yearbook, that left one accuser and it was a he said, she said. If you make that the standard, the left is going to use it to take out President Trump. There was never any reason to cave unless you have a — unless you would like President Trump to get removed from office, and if not even removed from office, at least have massive distractions from his agenda so that we never accomplish anything for the remainder of the president’s term. And much of the Republican Party wants that. Much of the Republican Party does not see that as a negative.