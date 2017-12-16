The Trump Gang Is Prohibiting the CDC From Using Words That Describe Reality: Fetus, Transgender, Diversity
One of the non-violent ways authoritarian fascism takes root in a government is by controlling the language used to communicate with the public, eliminating the terms that expose the fascist agenda and replacing them with deceptive concepts that are easily manipulated instead.
And that’s exactly what is happening at the Centers for Disease Control, where the Trump administration is banning the use of words that aren’t considered politically correct on the extreme right: CDC gets list of forbidden words: Fetus, transgender, diversity.
The Trump administration is prohibiting officials at the nation’s top public health agency from using a list of seven words or phrases — including “fetus” and “transgender” — in official documents being prepared for next year’s budget.
Policy analysts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta were told of the list of forbidden words at a meeting Thursday with senior CDC officials who oversee the budget, according to an analyst who took part in the 90-minute briefing. The forbidden words are “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”
In some instances, the analysts were given alternative phrases. Instead of “science-based” or “evidence-based,” the suggested phrase is “CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes,” the person said. In other cases, no replacement words were immediately offered.