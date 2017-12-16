 

The Trump Gang Is Prohibiting the CDC From Using Words That Describe Reality: Fetus, Transgender, Diversity

390
Politics • Views: 13,041
2

One of the non-violent ways authoritarian fascism takes root in a government is by controlling the language used to communicate with the public, eliminating the terms that expose the fascist agenda and replacing them with deceptive concepts that are easily manipulated instead.

And that’s exactly what is happening at the Centers for Disease Control, where the Trump administration is banning the use of words that aren’t considered politically correct on the extreme right: CDC gets list of forbidden words: Fetus, transgender, diversity.

The Trump administration is prohibiting officials at the nation’s top public health agency from using a list of seven words or phrases — including “fetus” and “transgender” — in official documents being prepared for next year’s budget.

Policy analysts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta were told of the list of forbidden words at a meeting Thursday with senior CDC officials who oversee the budget, according to an analyst who took part in the 90-minute briefing. The forbidden words are “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”

In some instances, the analysts were given alternative phrases. Instead of “science-based” or ­“evidence-based,” the suggested phrase is “CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes,” the person said. In other cases, no replacement words were immediately offered.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Babe Rainbow - Monky DiscoMonky Disco: THE MOVIE written and directed by S.L.Kristofski & Babe Rainbow in conjunction with the Y.P.S.M.C (Young People's Society of Music for Chameleons). smarturl.it
Thanos
13 hours, 3 minutes ago
Views: 91 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Louisiana Soldier Indicted After Detonating ‘Highly Toxic’ Chemical Weapon Kiddie porn and Chlorine bombs, homegrown. After Taylor detonated the weapon, responding emergency personnel suffered chemical exposure and were treated at the Fort Polk hospital, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. advertisement During a search of ...
Thanos
14 hours, 9 minutes ago
Views: 122 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
HOFFMAN FILES Hating the Poor in the Season of Giving.blog.timesunion.com I’ve come to the conclusion that there are three things that definitely make others, be they friends, family, or acquaintances uncomfortable. Public displays of affection or “PDA’s.”Public displays of “faith.” (In other words, individuals who wear their religious beliefs ...
rhoffman
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 161 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Neil Finn - Chameleon DaysSing along or play along to the new 'Chameleon Days' lyric video..Made by Neil Finn Chameleon Days is from Neil Finn's album OUT OF SILENCE - out now on Vinyl, CD and Digital neilfinn.com
Thanos
2 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 269 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
These Schools Get Millions of Tax Dollars to Discriminate Against LGBTQ Students It's seriously wrong for tax dollars to fund fundamentalist christian right-wing madrassahs, and I'm sick and tired of it. It's also seriously dangerous; just consider how Pakistan changed between the 60's and the present. Stewardesses for Pakistan International Airlines ...
Thanos
3 days ago
Views: 345 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Kansas Democrat Andrea Ramsey Quits Congressional Race Amid Sexual Harassment allegationsPolitics This is sad because my congress critter, Kevin Yoder, known for drunken skinny dips with aides, needs to go. ashington (CNN)Democrat Andrea Ramsey announced Friday morning she was dropping out of the race to fill a competitive House of ...
Thanos
3 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 436 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Minnesota Catholic Conference Hosted Discredited Speakers and Anti-LGBT Hate Groups at Symposium This week MCC hosted a day-long event on “understanding the nature of man and of woman” that was stacked with discredited speakers known for pushing anti-LGBT junk science. On Monday, December 11, the Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity ...
Thanos
3 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 342 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Frank Zappa - Clownz on Velvet - the Ritz (1981) FMFrank Zappa - The Ritz, NYC, 17th November 1981 - FM - With Al DiMeola on guitar. Frank Zappa: "Zappa In New York 1981" (FZ17111981-1/2)thinkfloyd61.blogspot.com.br
Thanos
3 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 363 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Big Moon - Happy New Year (Official Video) Get the debut album ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’ on signed CD & Vinyl now: thebigmoon.lnk.toDiscover more on Spotify: po.st Directed by India LeeProduced by Louise Latimer / India Lee Choreographed by Cicely Cotton Cinematographer: Joe Douglas Art Director: ...
Thanos
3 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 351 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
MGMT - When You Die Get "When You Die" now: smarturl.it Directors: Mike Burakoff & Hallie Cooper-NovackVFX Supervisor: Jamie DutcherStarring: Alex Karpovsky & Lucy KaminskyProducers: Lucia Pier & Jamie DutcherExecutive Producers: Adam Kurland & Matt Wyatt DP: Steven BreckonEditor: Max GoldblattLogo Design: Benjy BrookeProduction ...
Thanos
4 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 462 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs