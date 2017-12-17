Tonight, Twitter Is Blocking Users From Posting Links to Tom Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” Site
So. This is happening tonight on Twitter: trying to post a link to @TomSteyer’s “Need to Impeach” website, which calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump, results in a warning message from Twitter — and the link is not posted.
This is the message I get from TweetDeck when I try to post a link to needtoimpeach•com. pic.twitter.com/OGaCdy6KXZ
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 18, 2017
Here’s what I got… what’s up, @Support? #NeedToImpeach pic.twitter.com/u5akEPri5s
— Troy Freund (@MidwestPhoto) December 18, 2017
I just went to his page …clicked the link from there …and got this message….@TomSteyer pic.twitter.com/uLUWdX9a5k
— HRCFanGal (@HRCFanGal) December 18, 2017
No word yet from anyone at Twitter about why this is happening, but one possibility is that this link has been mass-reported as spam by pro-Trump trolls. We’ll update if more information becomes available.
Still no word from Twitter, but the link can now be posted.