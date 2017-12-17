 

Tonight, Twitter Is Blocking Users From Posting Links to Tom Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” Site

So. This is happening tonight on Twitter: trying to post a link to @TomSteyer’s “Need to Impeach” website, which calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump, results in a warning message from Twitter — and the link is not posted.

No word yet from anyone at Twitter about why this is happening, but one possibility is that this link has been mass-reported as spam by pro-Trump trolls. We’ll update if more information becomes available.

UPDATE at 12/17/17 8:10:17 pm by Charles Johnson

Still no word from Twitter, but the link can now be posted.

