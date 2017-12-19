The Bob Cesca Show: Vulnerable Transgender Fetus
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Vulnerable Transgender Fetus: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank from the Buzz Burbank News and Comment podcast is here; House passes Tax Scam bill; The latest details in the tax legislation; The repeal of the Mandate; Trumpers can’t say how repealing the mandate will improve costs and care; House Quake; The banned words inside the Trump CDC; The Trump war against Mueller; Trump can’t fire Mueller; The GSA Email Fracas; The FBI warned Trump about the Russians; Hope for reestablishing net neutrality; and much more.